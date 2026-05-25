Meet Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man who’s unleashing AI at Meta

Tensions were running high at Meta Platforms.
For weeks, rumors circulated that the company was planning a large layoff as it poured tens of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence. Then employees were told their keystrokes and mouse clicks would be recorded to help train AI agents to use computers.
Some balked at the data collection; others started a petition demanding Meta drop it.
Technology chief Andrew “Boz” Bosworth stepped in, offering no apologies. To those who asked to opt out, he said no. To those who worried about privacy, he told them not to check personal email on company devices.
A top lieutenant of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg for more than 20 years, Bosworth’s outspokenness and hard-charging style have made him a magnet for controversy—and, at times, a useful heat shield for his billionaire boss.