Instagram has announced its 25 Under 25 Instagrammers of India. Since the launch of Reels though, the platform has seen a rise in the number of young people showcasing their talent and garnering a strong community in the process. This year such creators have been recognized by highlighting their success across media formats under ‘25 Under 25 Instagrammers of India’.

The list represents creators on Instagram, who’re exploring and expressing themselves, telling their communities unique stories, using Reels, and encouraging others to do the same too.

These instagrammers have been selected by jury members like Sara Ali Khan and Manish Chopra of Head of Meta Partnerships in India.

View Full Image 25 under 25 instagrammers of India

Manish Chopra says, “Reels has transformed the way content is created and consumed on Instagram and given rise to a whole new wave of young creators. This list is our way of recognizing and celebrating them. I’m glad and thankful for the jury, for bringing their knowledge and experience in selecting this diverse and inclusive list of 25 creators. We look forward to engaging with them, and many more like them, to further support and augment the creator ecosystem in India."

Sara Ali Khan, said, “I’m constantly amazed and enthused by the creativity that people are showcasing on Instagram. With Reels especially, it’s great to see new and young faces that are constantly breaking out with their transitions, trends, and challenges. I’m happy to have played a small part in selecting the creators who’re part of this elite 25 Under 25 list. It was an absolute privilege looking at their accounts and I’m taking inspiration from them, for my upcoming Reels too."

