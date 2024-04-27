Meet the AI expert advising the White House, and the rest of corporate America
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST
SummaryEthan Mollick at the University of Pennsylvania has become the go-to authority on the new technology
PHILADELPHIA—Within the first few hours after ChatGPT was released in November 2022, University of Pennsylvania business school professor Ethan Mollick began furiously texting with a colleague about it. He had been obsessed with the technology before, but that night, it became clear it would change everything.
