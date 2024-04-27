At one point in his experimentation, Mollick instructed Devin to figure out how to create an account on Reddit, then offer to answer coding questions. Not only did the AI manage this feat, but it also spontaneously began demanding $50 to $100 an hour for its work, and writing back to real humans. He took it down before it could fool anyone, but what it says about the future is clear. Soon enough, AIs will be navigating the internet, and eventually our world, with as much autonomy as we’re willing to give them.