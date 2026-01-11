Meity working with stakeholders on mobile security; assures to address industrys legitimate concerns

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The IT and electronics ministry has started routine stakeholder consultations on mobile safety and security requirements with stakeholders and will address legitimate concerns raised by the industry before firming up any framework, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) said that mobile security is a critical aspect as smartphones are increasingly used for financial transactions, delivery of public services, and storage of sensitive personal information, which makes them attractive targets for cybercriminals.

It said that any compromise on mobile security can lead to identity theft, financial losses, privacy violations and unauthorised access to sensitive information, such as banking details, photographs and login credentials.

“A structured process of stakeholder consultations is going on to develop an appropriate and robust regulatory framework for mobile security. These consultations are part of the ministry's regular and ongoing engagement with the industry on safety and security standards,” the statement said.

The ministry said that unsecured mobile devices pose significant risks, including data breaches and operational disruptions for businesses as well.

“Meity has been engaging with industry representatives to better understand the technical challenges, compliance burdens, and international best practices adopted by smartphone manufacturers. The ministry reiterates that all legitimate concerns raised by the industry will be examined with an open mind, in the best interests of both the country and the industry,” the statement said.

The IT ministry also said that the government is continuously taking steps to ensure the safety and security of users and to protect their personal data in the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, and remains firmly committed to strengthening cybersecurity and safeguarding the privacy of citizens.

Meity said that it routinely conducts consultations on various aspects, such as safety compliance, electromagnetic interference and compatibility parameters, Indian language support, interface requirements, and security standards.

“The government is fully committed to working with the industry and addressing their concerns. That is why the government has been engaging with the industry to better understand the technical and compliance burden and best international practices which are adopted by the smartphone manufacturers.

"The ministry repeats that any legitimate concerns of the industry would be examined with an open mind in the best interest of the country and the industry,” the statement said.

According to official sources, the ministry has also taken over discussions on safety standards in mobile phones and other communication devices from the telecom department to meet requirements under a telecom security assurance norm.

The ITSAR (Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements) broadly covers safety standards for telecom network gear, including those related to software updates and the source code of communication devices.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) used to hold consultations with the mobile phone companies on safety standards, but now the communications device part has moved to the Meity.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents companies like Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi, Dixon, etc., said that the discussion on safety standards has been going on for several years, and multiple discussions on this issue have taken place.

“It is completely normal for the government to engage the industry in such discussions - ask technical and compliance questions, and for the industry to respond with international practices and what might be possible or not.