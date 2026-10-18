MeitY-backed conclave explores AI applications in healthcare, assistive technologies

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Artificial intelligence could improve disease screening, medical diagnostics and remote patient monitoring while making healthcare more accessible and affordable, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S. Krishnan said at a technology conclave in Varanasi, highlighting the potential of AI-driven solutions to address healthcare and accessibility needs.

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The conclave on “AI for Health & Assistive Technologies” was organised by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under MeitY, and the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIT BHU, bringing together government representatives, healthcare professionals, researchers and startups to explore practical applications of artificial intelligence.

Delivering the keynote address, Krishnan emphasised the role of AI in strengthening clinical decision-making and improving healthcare service delivery, particularly for communities with limited access to medical facilities.

He highlighted potential applications ranging from disease screening and medical diagnostics to remote intensive care unit (ICU) monitoring and AI-assisted surgical planning. He also stressed the need to integrate AI education across disciplines and strengthen collaboration between technology institutions, medical sciences, researchers and startups to develop scalable solutions.

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Krishnan further highlighted support available through the IndiaAI Mission and other MeitY initiatives to encourage innovation in the sector.

STPI Director General Arvind Kumar called for building on India's experience in developing its information technology and IT-enabled services industry to promote indigenous AI innovation and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting STPI's network of 27 Centres of Entrepreneurship, Kumar underlined the importance of translational research, intellectual property creation and market access in helping startups take innovative ideas to commercial applications. He also emphasised the need to strengthen startup ecosystems beyond established technology hubs through collaboration between academic institutions, industry and government.

The conclave featured panel discussions on empowering citizens through AI in healthcare, inclusion and well-being, and translating AI research into scalable healthcare and assistive technology solutions.

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The discussions brought together experts from academia, healthcare institutions, government and startups to examine how research and technological innovation could be converted into practical solutions addressing societal needs.

IIT BHU Director Amit Patra highlighted the institution's efforts to strengthen its startup ecosystem through CIIE, with a focus on nurturing entrepreneurial thinking among students and faculty, connecting innovators with funding sources and building a sustainable pipeline of startups.

The programme underscored the importance of collaboration between government, academia, healthcare institutions and startups in developing accessible, responsible and scalable AI solutions. (ANI)