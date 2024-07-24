Meta AI rolls out new features and adds Hindi language support. Know what all is updated
Meta AI expands global reach to 22 countries with new language support and multilingual functionality, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Meta has significantly enhanced its AI chatbot's capabilities and expanded its availability, as detailed in a recent announcement on Tuesday. Now integrated within WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, the chatbot is being introduced to users across 22 countries. This update includes new language support, enabling interactions in both Devanagari and Roman script Hindi.