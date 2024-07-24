Meta has significantly enhanced its AI chatbot's capabilities and expanded its availability, as detailed in a recent announcement on Tuesday. Now integrated within WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, the chatbot is being introduced to users across 22 countries. This update includes new language support, enabling interactions in both Devanagari and Roman script Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meta AI Expands Global Reach

According to a post on Meta's newsroom, the AI chatbot is now accessible in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. Additionally, the chatbot's multilingual functionality has been upgraded to include French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, with plans to incorporate more languages in the future.

Enhanced Image Generation and Editing Features

The latest update also brings advanced image generation and editing features to the AI chatbot. One of the new features, called "Imagine Me," allows users to upload an image of themselves and generate custom images based on prompts. Examples provided by Meta include prompts like “Imagine me on a beach vacation" and “Imagine me as royalty." Currently, this feature is in beta testing and available only in the US.

Moreover, users can now make inline edits to images generated by Meta AI. After an image is created, users can add text prompts to modify various elements, such as changing an ice cream to a cake or altering clothing colors, hairstyles, and backgrounds. An “Edit with AI" button, set to be introduced next month, will further enhance the image editing capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Integration Across Meta Apps

Meta is also facilitating easier sharing of AI-generated images across its platforms. The AI chatbot will now be integrated within the feed, stories, and comments sections of Instagram and Facebook, as well as in messages on all three apps. These updates mark a significant step forward for Meta AI, enhancing user experience and expanding its global presence.

