Meta, Alphabet and Other Tech Firms Face New Data Rules in India
Summary
- Companies have to get explicit permission from users for data handling, but the law carves out many exemptions for the government
India’s Parliament on Wednesday passed a data-protection bill years in the making that the government says is needed to regulate big tech firms and protect citizens, but that rights groups say gives New Delhi too much power.
