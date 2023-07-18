Meta and Microsoft Team Up to Distribute New AI Software for Commercial Use

Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion into OpenAI and integrated a version of the chatbot software into its Bing search engine, steps that helped rebrand the company as being on the cutting edge of the AI boom. The company hasn’t articulated a full vision for how it plans to make money from the technology. In Microsoft’s last earnings call, executives noted that generative AI has already driven some business to Azure, including through usage of ChatGPT, which is hosted on the cloud-computing platform.