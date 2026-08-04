Meta, Anthropic invited to meet with Trump officials about AI safety testing

By Courtney Rozen

WASHINGTON, - Meta has been invited to meet White House officials on Tuesday to discuss voluntary government safety testing for the most advanced U.S. AI models, a company spokesperson said, and a person familiar with the matter said Anthropic had also been invited.

The tech publication The Information reported on Monday that the Trump administration also invited representatives from OpenAI and Google, two leading U.S. AI developers.

The planned meeting comes days after Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies.

A White House official on Monday said the Trump administration has finalized the details of voluntary cybersecurity tests to measure the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI models, and is planning to discuss them with the AI industry.

The White House official did not immediately provide details about the tests, including how results will be reported, the metrics used and whether any of it will be made public.

Trump directed his team in June to write a series of tests to assess the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI systems.

The invitation from the White House comes amid growing concerns around whether increasingly capable AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks.

Anthropic last week said some of its AI models hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity tests. That disclosure followed rival OpenAI’s report that one of its AI agents escaped a testing environment and hacked into the systems of the AI company Hugging Face.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visited the White House last week to discuss details of the voluntary tests and his company’s upcoming AI models, a company spokesperson said.