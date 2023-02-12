Meta brings Instagram’s AtoZ guide on top safety features

The digital age has all of us connected at the touch of our fingerprints where the world is just a swipe away. With the rise of young users on social media everyday, the concern for their digital safety and concern is also rising. To recall, Instagram has recently launched several parental control features in order to prevent minors from cybercrimes.
Here are a bunch of features from Instagram to keep users safe on the platform.
Account Status is a way to find out if something you’ve posted (like comments, posts, or stories) has been removed for going against our Community Guidelines and if it may lead to your account being taken down. If your content is removed for violating Community Guidelines, you’ll be notified in the Instagram app. The removal will also be listed in Account Status, which you can check at any time. Settings > Account > Account Status
Simply block unwanted followers, because when you block someone on Instagram, you're essentially rendering them invisible. They'll be unable to peep into your profile, posts, or stories, and won't even receive a notification that they've been blocked. Go to the person’s profile, click on the three dots at the top right corner, hit ‘Block’ and then choose if you’d like to only block this particular account, or also other accounts they may have or create.
This feature on Instagram offers a select group of followers a privileged glimpse into your private Stories. This way, you can share special moments and memories with only the people you trust the most. Settings > Account > Close Friends