‘Meta’ data: How Netizens, Twitterati, Brands responded to Facebook becoming ‘Meta’

Social media has so many dimensions, laughter is one of it. The online trolling of Facebook rebranding itself to 'Meta' provocated netizens to crack one liner, puns, jokes, etc. These are not just ordinary people out there but big brands, celebrities, and decision makers. Facebook changing its name to Meta is seen as a corrective measure to stop the negative publicity it has got in the recent times due its involvements in impacting decision making and promoting hate, unwillingly, on its platform.

Let's hope that 'Meta' (Facebook) changes things for the Mark Zuckerberg owned company that also owns WhatsApp and Instagram. We present some of the interesting and spontaneous reactions from Twitteratis on Facebook transitioning into Meta.

The online food delivery platform Zomato mocked Facebook in a fun way saying its renaming pitch has been dropped at once.

Swiggy wasn't any different and done a series of tweet on the rebranding.

The Czech car maker, Skoda India, also took part in the game and commented, “Because there is nothing more meta than peace of mind on all your journeys."

Paytm also joined the party with its Gujarati handle.

The list continues in India with Netflix, grofers, PregaNews, Parle-G to Disney+ Hotstar taking pun at Facebook becoming Meta.

Its not just brands but the celebs also made their contributions. The versatile actor, Danish Husain, also made his point clear. He wrote;

