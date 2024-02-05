Meta Finally Figures Out How to Sell the Metaverse

That trust will likely hold so long as the right numbers keep moving in the right direction. Advertising revenue—which fell on a full-year basis for the first time ever in 2022—rose 16% in 2023, picking up as the year went on. The operating margin in the company’s core family of apps segment jumped 10 percentage points to 47% in 2023, reflecting the improved financial performance of products such as Reels. And the Reality Labs unit that houses the company’s metaverse efforts even had a surprising jump in revenue in the fourth quarter, crossing the $1 billion mark for the first time, thanks to strong sales of the company’s Quest VR headsets.