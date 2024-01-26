Meta implements stricter message settings for teen safety on Instagram and Facebook
In response to ongoing concerns about the safety of teenagers on social media, Meta Platforms Inc. is implementing stricter default direct message settings for teens on Instagram and Facebook. The move comes as lawmakers and parents continue to express worries about the potential exposure of young users to harmful content on these platforms.