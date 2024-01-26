 Meta implements stricter message settings for teen safety on Instagram and Facebook | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Technology / Meta implements stricter message settings for teen safety on Instagram and Facebook
Back Back

Meta implements stricter message settings for teen safety on Instagram and Facebook

 Livemint

Meta Platforms Inc. is implementing stricter default direct message settings for teens on Instagram and Facebook in response to concerns about the safety of teenagers on social media.

For representation purposes only (AP)Premium
For representation purposes only (AP)

In response to ongoing concerns about the safety of teenagers on social media, Meta Platforms Inc. is implementing stricter default direct message settings for teens on Instagram and Facebook. The move comes as lawmakers and parents continue to express worries about the potential exposure of young users to harmful content on these platforms.

According to a recent blog post from Meta, the company will disable the option for teens to receive direct messages from individuals they do not follow or are not already connected to on Instagram. This change applies not only to adults but also to other teens. Users under the age of 16, or under 18 in specific countries, will now only be able to receive messages or be added to group chats by individuals they are already connected to. In the case of supervised accounts, teens will require parental approval to modify these settings, and this rule also extends to Messenger.

The implementation of supervision tools began on Instagram in March 2022, following the revelation of internal documents by a whistleblower. The leaked documents suggested that Facebook knowingly prioritized profit over the well-being and safety of its users, sparking congressional testimony and a wider debate about online protection for minors. In October 2023, over 30 U.S. states filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing the company of engaging in harmful youth marketing practices.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures for teens, Meta also announced plans to introduce a feature aimed at protecting teens from unwanted and potentially inappropriate images in their messages from contacts they are already connected to. Further details about this feature are expected to be revealed later in the year.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 26 Jan 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App