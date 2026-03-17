Meta’s decision to discontinue end-to-end encrypted direct messages on Instagram from 8 May 2026 has reignited a long-running debate: should digital communication be fully private, or should platforms retain visibility to prevent crime and protect vulnerable users?
Mint Explainer | What Instagram’s encryption rollback means for the privacy–safety debate
SummaryMeta’s rollback spotlights a global clash between user privacy and law enforcement access as governments push back against end-to-end encryption
Meta’s decision to discontinue end-to-end encrypted direct messages on Instagram from 8 May 2026 has reignited a long-running debate: should digital communication be fully private, or should platforms retain visibility to prevent crime and protect vulnerable users?
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