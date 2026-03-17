Mint Explainer | What Instagram’s encryption rollback means for the privacy–safety debate

Meta’s decision to discontinue end-to-end encrypted direct messages on Instagram from 8 May 2026 has reignited a long-running debate: should digital communication be fully private, or should platforms retain visibility to prevent crime and protect vulnerable users?
Meta’s decision to discontinue end-to-end encrypted direct messages on Instagram from 8 May 2026 has reignited a long-running debate: should digital communication be fully private, or should platforms retain visibility to prevent crime and protect vulnerable users?
Meta has attributed the rollback to low user interest in the feature, introduced in 2023, and says users seeking private messaging can turn to WhatsApp. The move also comes as encrypted messaging faces growing scrutiny from governments and lawmakers worldwide.
Meta has attributed the rollback to low user interest in the feature, introduced in 2023, and says users seeking private messaging can turn to WhatsApp. The move also comes as encrypted messaging faces growing scrutiny from governments and lawmakers worldwide.
From the UK’s efforts to access encrypted data to legal challenges in the US around child safety, regulators are increasingly questioning whether private messaging makes it harder to detect crime.
Weakening encryption, however, could expose billions of users to surveillance and cyberattacks. Instagram’s decision reflects a broader push and pull shaping the future of digital communication. Mint explains.
Why is Instagram stepping back?
End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient of a message can read its contents. Messages are encrypted on the sender’s device and decrypted on the recipient’s using a unique key, leaving even the platform unable to access them.
Meta had previously positioned encryption as central to its messaging strategy. In 2019, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined a shift towards private, encrypted communication across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, arguing that the future would be private, ephemeral and interoperable.
While WhatsApp applies encryption by default, Instagram required users to manually start encrypted chats. Many continued using standard direct messages instead.
Encrypted chats also came with trade-offs. Because platforms cannot read messages, detecting scams, harassment or other harmful activity becomes harder. These chats also lacked features such as seamless search, cross-device syncing and some interactive tools available in regular messaging.
Meta now appears to be concentrating encrypted communication within WhatsApp, while allowing Instagram to function primarily as a social network where moderation tools can operate more effectively.
What are the concerns?
The core concern is simple: when messages are encrypted, platforms cannot monitor them. Law enforcement agencies say this makes it harder to investigate crimes such as organized fraud, terrorism and child exploitation.
Child safety has become a major flashpoint. Authorities in several countries argue that encryption can make it more difficult to detect grooming or exploitation within private chats. As more communication shifts to encrypted platforms, investigators fear losing visibility into potential evidence.
Technology companies acknowledge these concerns but argue that weakening encryption would introduce new risks.
What are governments doing?
Governments are increasingly exploring ways to regulate encrypted messaging or gain access to data.
In the UK, the Investigatory Powers Act allows authorities to require companies to provide user data for national security investigations, while the Online Safety Act mandates stronger action against harmful content. Messaging platform Signal has warned it would rather leave the UK market than weaken encryption.
In the US, lawmakers have proposed measures such as the Kids Online Safety Act to increase accountability for protecting minors. Legal efforts have also sought to restrict the use of encryption for younger users.
These efforts do not ban encryption outright but increase pressure on companies to demonstrate that illegal activity can still be detected within private messaging systems.
What’s the case against weakening encryption?
Privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts argue that weakening encryption could undermine the security of the broader digital ecosystem. Encryption protects not just personal conversations but also sensitive communications used by journalists, activists, businesses and governments.
Security researchers warn that encryption cannot easily be weakened only for legitimate access. Any backdoor created for authorities could also be exploited by hackers or hostile actors.
Technology companies, including WhatsApp and Signal, have made similar arguments, saying that special access mechanisms would compromise the integrity of their systems.
For advocates, the issue extends beyond messaging apps. Strong encryption is seen as a foundational safeguard against cybercrime, surveillance and data breaches.
How is the debate playing out in India?
India has become a key battleground. The country is WhatsApp’s largest market, with more than 500 million users, placing encrypted messaging at the centre of policy debates.
The issue came to the fore in 2021 when the government introduced rules requiring platforms to enable “traceability” of the first originator of certain messages. Authorities said the measure was needed to curb misinformation and unlawful content. WhatsApp challenged the rule, arguing that traceability would require breaking end-to-end encryption. The case remains pending.
The debate has also shaped India’s messaging ecosystem. Zoho’s app Arattai briefly gained traction after being promoted by government ministers, but initially lacked end-to-end encryption, seen by many users as a drawback. The company has since introduced encryption for personal chats.
The episode highlights competing pressures in India: policymakers want greater accountability, while users increasingly expect strong privacy protections.