Mint Explainer: Meta Orion takes AR glasses a step further into a sci-fi future
Summary
- The Meta Orion looks just like any other pair of spectacles but needs more refined interfaces and is too expensive to produce right now. This, though, is a definitive step forward into the future of personal gadgets.
New Delhi: On Wednesday, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg showcased Orion—a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses that very nearly looks like any other pair of spectacles. While this isn’t the very first, the Meta Orion marks a significant step in the evolution of AR and the metaverse—one of 2021’s biggest tech keywords.