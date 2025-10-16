Meta poaches Apple’s Siri strategist as AI talent war intensifies; which techies have jumped ship to Zuckerberg's firm?

In yet another high-profile talent acquisition, Meta has successfully poached Ke Yang, who previously led Apple’s AI models team. Yang, who had been with Apple since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, was appointed head of a team called Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI), which is central to the Siri voice assistant’s overhaul planned for March, Reuters reported.

Who is Ke Yang? Ke Yang, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, has emerged as a key figure in the global tech landscape. Until recently, he played a leading role at Apple Inc., heading the development of AI-driven web search capabilities designed to elevate the Siri voice assistant to a new level of sophistication.

Why is Ke Yang’s exit seen as a turning point in the AI talent race? Despite spearheading key innovations, Yang recently departed Apple to join Meta Platforms Inc. His exit is the latest in a string of high-profile departures from Apple’s AI division, reflecting significant shifts in the company’s talent and strategy. Neither Apple nor Meta has publicly commented on Yang’s new role, but industry observers view the move as a noteworthy moment in the competitive AI talent race.

Who else has left Apple’s AI division? Yang’s move follows a growing trend of Apple’s AI leaders joining Meta. According to Bloomberg, around a dozen members of Apple’s Apple Foundation Models team have left, including its founder and lead scientist Ruoming Pang, who now leads efforts at Meta’s new Superintelligence Labs.

Other notable departures include Chong Wang, a senior AI researcher who left earlier this month, and Frank Chu, a former Apple AI leader who joined Meta in August. Additionally, Sam Wiseman, a New York-based Apple researcher, recently left for Reflection AI.

What does this mean for Apple’s AI ambitions? These departures underscore a period of turbulence within Apple’s AI operations as the company works to revitalise Siri and strengthen its generative AI capabilities. The collaboration between Apple’s AI and Machine Learning group (AIML), led by Giannandrea, and Craig Federighi’s software engineering team highlights Apple’s renewed focus on integrating AI more deeply into its ecosystem.

However, as Meta, Google, and OpenAI continue to make rapid progress, Apple’s challenge lies in retaining top AI talent and delivering on its long-promised next-generation Siri experience.

What was Yang’s role in Apple’s Siri overhaul? At Apple, Yang led a team tasked with transforming Siri into a more intelligent and competitive virtual assistant by integrating advanced artificial intelligence similar to systems like ChatGPT. This initiative forms part of a major Siri revamp, central to Apple’s broader effort to rejuvenate its AI operations, according to Bloomberg.