Meta Steers Users Away From New Apple Fees in Latest Spat Between Tech Giants

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in February criticized the plan Apple announced in January to allow third-party app stores on its mobile devices to comply with a new European law. Meta had been preparing for years to introduce its own app store for Apple mobile devices, according to a report in January by the Journal, but after seeing what the iPhone maker announced, Zuckerberg said Apple’s offering was so onerous and at odds with the intent of the European law that he thought it would be very difficult for any company to seriously entertain it.