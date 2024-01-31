Meta, TikTok CEOs to Defend Against Claims Their Platforms Hurt Children
John D. McKinnon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2024, 05:08 PM IST
SummaryTwo lawmakers released Meta internal documents showing that officials asked the CEO to invest in protections for children.
WASHINGTON—Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew and other tech CEOs will take heat on Wednesday from senators who say that online risks for children are growing—and going largely ignored by some social-media platforms.
