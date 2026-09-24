Meta unveils $1,299 VR glasses with eye tracking, hologram calls and AI features: All you need to know

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday unveiled a new lineup of hardware at Meta Connect 2026 in Menlo Park, California, including the $1,299 Meta VR Glasses, the Muse Charm AI companion and new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The annual event is being held on 23–24 September, with Meta showcasing its latest developments in AI, VR and AI-powered glasses.

The product announcements are part of Meta's wider efforts to develop AI agents and wearable technology.

The Meta VR Glasses are intended to be a lower-tech solution than the VR headsets currently on the market and are set to launch in spring 2027. Meta is also working on new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, which will be available for sale in October starting from $349, and the Muse Charm is set for a holiday season launch in December. Here are key announcements from the event.

Meta VR Glasses: Price, features, launch Meta's new VR glasses weigh approximately 100 grams, much lighter than the Meta Quest 3. The glasses have an external computing puck that houses a Qualcomm processor and battery, thereby reducing the glasses' size. The glasses feature eye tracking, hand gestures and no controllers, Zuckerberg says. With Meta AI, users can observe an app and interact with it using their fingers and voice.

The glasses also feature virtual screens for work with the option to connect to a Mac or Windows PC. The other feature, VR Enhanced Cinema, allows for the surrounding environment to be made into a virtual space based on the movie being shown. Meta showed holographic video calls to create an accurate virtual image of another person. The Meta VR Glasses will cost $1,299 at launch in 2027.

Muse Charm: Features, availability, launch Meta also announced Muse Charm, a compact keychain-like device that will enable users to access the company's Muse AI agent swiftly and easily. Users won't have to unlock their smartphones or open an app to converse with Muse, Zuckerberg said. The device can also use its surroundings as context for conversations.

Meta has not yet revealed a price for the Muse Charm. The company is working on its parts and will be ready to ship them before the end of December, Zuckerberg said. Meta has also been adding features to Muse, including travel options, booking, reservations, and ordering food and drinks, in partnership with OpenTable, Spotify and Ticketmaster.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio: Price, features, launch Meta Audio is the first in a series of Meta's smart glasses without cameras. The glasses have audio functionality, enabling the wearer to listen to music, make phone calls and communicate with an AI assistant.

The new glasses will launch in October for $349. Meta also said they're adding capabilities that help users hear conversations in noisy environments.