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Meta unveils $1,299 VR glasses with eye tracking, hologram calls and AI features: All you need to know

Meta has unveiled its new $1,299 VR Glasses, featuring eye tracking, hand controls, virtual screens and hologram video calls. The company also announced Muse Charm, a pocket-sized device designed to provide quick access to its Muse AI agent.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published24 Sep 2026, 09:19 AM IST
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Meta VR Glasses feature 5K Infinite Display built on micro-OLED panels.
Meta VR Glasses feature 5K Infinite Display built on micro-OLED panels.(Meta)
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday unveiled a new lineup of hardware at Meta Connect 2026 in Menlo Park, California, including the $1,299 Meta VR Glasses, the Muse Charm AI companion and new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The annual event is being held on 23–24 September, with Meta showcasing its latest developments in AI, VR and AI-powered glasses.

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The product announcements are part of Meta's wider efforts to develop AI agents and wearable technology.

The Meta VR Glasses are intended to be a lower-tech solution than the VR headsets currently on the market and are set to launch in spring 2027. Meta is also working on new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, which will be available for sale in October starting from $349, and the Muse Charm is set for a holiday season launch in December. Here are key announcements from the event.

Meta VR Glasses: Price, features, launch

Meta's new VR glasses weigh approximately 100 grams, much lighter than the Meta Quest 3. The glasses have an external computing puck that houses a Qualcomm processor and battery, thereby reducing the glasses' size. The glasses feature eye tracking, hand gestures and no controllers, Zuckerberg says. With Meta AI, users can observe an app and interact with it using their fingers and voice.

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The glasses also feature virtual screens for work with the option to connect to a Mac or Windows PC. The other feature, VR Enhanced Cinema, allows for the surrounding environment to be made into a virtual space based on the movie being shown. Meta showed holographic video calls to create an accurate virtual image of another person. The Meta VR Glasses will cost $1,299 at launch in 2027.

Also Read | Meta Muse gains 1.8 million downloads in 12 days, surpasses ChatGPT’s early pace

Muse Charm: Features, availability, launch

Meta also announced Muse Charm, a compact keychain-like device that will enable users to access the company's Muse AI agent swiftly and easily. Users won't have to unlock their smartphones or open an app to converse with Muse, Zuckerberg said. The device can also use its surroundings as context for conversations.

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Meta has not yet revealed a price for the Muse Charm. The company is working on its parts and will be ready to ship them before the end of December, Zuckerberg said. Meta has also been adding features to Muse, including travel options, booking, reservations, and ordering food and drinks, in partnership with OpenTable, Spotify and Ticketmaster.

Also Read | Meta Muse AI agent explained: How it works, features, price, privacy concerns

Ray-Ban Meta Audio: Price, features, launch

Meta Audio is the first in a series of Meta's smart glasses without cameras. The glasses have audio functionality, enabling the wearer to listen to music, make phone calls and communicate with an AI assistant.

The new glasses will launch in October for $349. Meta also said they're adding capabilities that help users hear conversations in noisy environments.

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Meta also unveiled third-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses that are slimmer and have longer battery life. The new models are available for $449. The company plans to increase its lineup of Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta smart glasses to over 100 by the end of 2026.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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