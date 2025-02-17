Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Bans are life-enhancing for the blind
Sarah E. Needleman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Feb 2025, 05:15 PM IST
SummaryThe tech giant made smart specs for the general public. Visually impaired owners use them to help with everyday tasks, though some critics cite safety concerns.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After Allison Pomeroy lost most of her vision two years ago, her husband began reading menus, signage and other text out loud to her. He doesn’t need to anymore.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less