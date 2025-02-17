Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Bans are life-enhancing for the blind

David Tatel, a retired federal judge in Castleton, Va., is 82 and has been blind for more than half his life. After Tatel bought Meta’s glasses, his guide dog lost a light that had been attached to her collar. While holding her leash in one hand, he used voice commands to place a video call to a Be My Eyes volunteer, who spotted it. Tatel was then able to grab the light with his free hand. He described the combination of the glasses and the app as a “double game-changer."