Meta's AI-powered smart glasses get mixed reviews from users: ‘Finally what Google Glass promised, but…’

Meta has rolled out AI-powered smart glasses designed to cut down time users spend on phone screens by letting them check messages, view photos, and complete online tasks — all through eyewear with a tiny display inside the lens. Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg also introduced a neural wristband that pairs with the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, allowing users to send messages and perform other tasks with small hand gestures.

Meta’s new Ray-Ban Display “Hypernova” glasses, unveiled at Connect 2025 with a starting price of $799, are drawing both excitement and skepticism after a bumpy launch. A live demo by Zuckerberg failed on stage, but early testers say the product could “finally deliver what Google Glass promised more than a decade ago”.

What impressed users? Reviewers who tried the glasses praised the heads-up display as “crisp” and bright enough for use in daylight, with widgets larger and more practical than those on a smartwatch. The neural interface wristband, which allows micro-gestures like thumb slides and pinches to navigate, was described as the “most mind-blowing part” of the experience. Testers also highlighted clever features such as whisper-friendly voice commands and zero light leakage, which make the glasses feel polished and socially acceptable.

What are the limitations? Despite the enthusiasm, the glasses do not offer a 3D or holographic interface — instead projecting a 2D display visible only in one eye. Some compared it directly to Google Glass (2013), noting that while Meta’s design is sleeker and AI-enabled, it is still limited to basic apps like navigation, messaging, music, and photo capture.

Public perception so far Those who tried the glasses in Beverly Hills said they enjoyed using them, especially features like real-time translation and AI-enabled snapshots. The pricing, set at the same level as the Apple Watch Ultra, was also seen as relatively accessible compared to Google Glass’s $1,500 launch price.

What are the features on the Meta Ray-Ban Display? Meta’s new Ray-Ban Display “Hypernova” glasses feature a tiny screen in the right lens that shows texts, video calls, turn-by-turn directions, AI search results, photos, music controls, and a digital camera viewfinder. A key upgrade is the neural wristband, which tracks hand gestures as the main control system.

Users can pinch to select, swipe across a gripped hand to scroll, double-tap to summon Meta’s AI assistant, or twist their wrist to adjust volume. The glasses also support real-time live captions with translation, video calls with point-of-view sharing, and text replies via voice dictation or audio messages.

