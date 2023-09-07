Meta’s New Ad Campaign Reminds People That VR Is Already Here

New ads from Meta Platforms replace earlier campaigns’ visions of a futuristic metaverse with scenes depicting virtual reality as a real, present-day and even prosaic technology.

In one video from the campaign, which is dubbed “The Impact Is Real," welders practice welding with virtual metals, doctors rehearse surgeries on virtual eyeballs, and the English soccer player Marcus Rashford uses VR to stay connected to the pitch when recovering from an injury.

Meta hopes the campaign, which is slated to run in the U.S. and Europe across television, podcasts, email newsletters and print, will pique the interest of software developers in various sectors who may not have considered using virtual or augmented reality, according to Rob Sherman, Meta’s vice president overseeing policy at its Reality Labs unit. Internal research found that too many people still associate virtual reality purely with videogaming, Meta executives said.

But the campaign also aims to remind executives, governments and general consumers that virtual reality is already being used in the real world for critical purposes, he said.

“This is technology that exists now, it’s not science fiction," Sherman said. “It’s important for us to be transparent and help people see what our vision is, so they can anticipate it and participate."

The ads represent a change of tack in Meta’s ongoing efforts to sell its grand vision of the metaverse to investors, governments, business customers and consumers, many of whom remain skeptical the company was wise to bet its valuation on a future society’s appetite for virtual and augmented reality technologies.

The campaign also comes as generative AI has come to dominate headlines and imaginations as the new tech of the moment.

Both user numbers of Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse app and sales of Meta’s Quest headsets have remained low, despite previous attempts to peddle the metaverse through advertising.

Meta’s 2022 Super Bowl ad, which was released months after it placed its chips on the concept of the metaverse by officially changing its name from Facebook, featured an out-of-work animatronic singing dog who reconnected with his bandmates via a Meta Quest headset and Horizon Worlds.

The company later that year struck a more serious tone with “The Impact Will Be Real," an ad campaign that showed how metaverse technology may be used by students and academics in the coming decades.

“Meta had really come out initially with a big push that felt futuristic, and I think realized that the market particularly here in the U.S. is not quite ready for the vision that they painted," said Greg Kahn, an investor and adviser working in media, technology and marketing.

Focusing on the commercial aspects of the metaverse—as well as the more mixed-reality elements—may open doors to less exciting but potentially more lucrative uses of the technology, Khan said.

Previous metaverse-focused campaigns weren’t unsuccessful, Meta executives said, adding that return on such investments aren’t usually measured in unit sales but in metrics such as brand sentiment. The new strategy instead represents the next chapter in the story Meta has been trying to tell since it rebranded in 2021, Sherman said.

“At the time, we articulated an end state 10-to-15 years out of what we thought this technology would do to transform the way that people interact in our society," he said. “Two years out, what we wanted to do is use this moment to look at the progress that the ecosystem has made."

Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com