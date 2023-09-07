Meta’s New Ad Campaign Reminds People That VR Is Already Here
SummaryNew ads from Meta Platforms replace earlier campaigns’ visions of a futuristic metaverse with scenes depicting virtual reality as a real, present-day and even prosaic technology.
