Meta’s Subscription Push Exposes Its Weak Hand in AI

Those are relatively small segments, though. Numbers on influencers are spotty, but a 2023 study suggested there were about 11.6 million of them working full time in the U.S. That is a revenue pot worth about $555 million a year if all of them subscribed to one of Meta’s $4-a- month plans. Even if the number of global influencers who subscribe is several times that number, it isn’t a game-changing figure.