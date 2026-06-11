Charging users for subscriptions is Meta Platforms’ latest bid to build a business outside advertising. The company badly needs it to work, but its chances don’t look great.
Meta’s Subscription Push Exposes Its Weak Hand in AI
SummaryCharging users is the latest idea to expand beyond ads—a pickle Meta isn’t likely to get out of soon.
Charging users for subscriptions is Meta Platforms’ latest bid to build a business outside advertising. The company badly needs it to work, but its chances don’t look great.
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