Metaverse is an experience, not a technology: Rrahul Sethi of Metaverse911

Bengaluru: Metaverse is an experience and not a technology, said Rrahul Sethi, metaverse expert and founder of Metaverse911.

Speaking at the Mint Digital Summit 2024, Sethi said metaverse and virtual reality have been around for at least two decades but have gained steam because AI models can be integrated into 3D models now.

Metaverse refers to a three-dimensional immersive and virtual internet network where people can interact and carry out activities they would do in the real world, much like a video game whose developer can be the person in the game.

The term metaverse shot to fame after social networking site Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in 2021, stoking interest on the possibility of a virtual reality (VR) where people could be living a virtual world while physically being present in the real world.

“I don't really worry about numbers. What I really worry about is how open is the world in utilizing and integrating technologies for better human connections, for better learning, and so on and so forth," said Sethi on the number of possibilities in the Generative AI (Gen AI) market.

Sethi's Metaverse911 is a Noida-based company that helps clients accelerate their Metaverse and Web3 journey,

The former HCLTech team lead showed an example of a virtual figurine on a metaverse software, talking about the event agenda in an interactive fashion, saying that the need of a large language model or AI chatbot can be eliminated by uploading content on the metaverse software.

Sethi said that while users could create content and experiences on 3D using software, the hardware aspect to support it is just as important.

Adding that Metaverse911 is not a soft services company, Sethi said that his company was a brick and mortar company because there is a tactile presence in the way that his company would give the VR headgear to the user and sell experiences through it.

“What we're really doing is to making sure that extended reality (XR) technology doesn't just remain to be within a desktop. We kind of bring that into life," said Sethi.

‘XR’ is an umbrella term including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR).

