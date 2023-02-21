Metro commuters can now book tickets using WhatsApp chatbot in these cities

WhatsApp Business, which is owned by Meta, has partnered with metro rail service providers in various Indian cities to introduce transit solutions on the messaging platform. This new feature will allow users to utilize a WhatsApp chatbot to book, purchase, cancel, or top up their transit tickets. In addition to these capabilities, users will also have access to other information such as train schedules, route maps, fare breakdowns, and more.

WhatsApp has joined hands with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Mumbai Metro, Pune Metro, and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited to provide digital metro rail services accessible to residents in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Commuters using Namma Metro in Bangalore can chat in either English or Kannada and take advantage of end-to-end QR ticketing services to purchase or cancel tickets, check fare details, view card information, and recharge their metro cards. To activate the chatbot, users can simply send a message containing "Hi" to "https://wa.me/+918105556677".

Commenting on the development, WhatsApp’s Business Messaging director of India Ravi Garg said, "India’s digital revolution is now making public transport safer, smarter and more convenient. We are proud that India’s world class metro services in multiple cities are now integrated on WhatsApp to offer commuters convenience at their fingertips. We would be happy to support other cities and help digitise train transits on WhatsApp to add value to the lives of daily commuters across the country."

Commuters in Mumbai Metro can now buy e-tickets through WhatsApp. The e-tickets will include important information such as fare and date of issue, and will need to be verified at the Automated Fare Collection gate. To initiate the process, users can simply send a message containing the word 'Hi' to the number 'https://wa.me/+918105556677'.

In addition, commuters using Pune Metro can now book e-tickets through a chatbot number. To initiate the process, they simply need to send a message with the word "Hi" to "https://wa.me/+918105556677". Similarly, in Hyderabad, metro travellers can use the chatbot to obtain a URL for booking an e-ticket, which remains valid for 5 minutes. This URL enables end-to-end digital payment-enabled ticket booking, and can be accessed by sending a message with the word "Hi" to "https://wa.me/+918105556677".