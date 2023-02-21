Metro commuters can now book tickets using WhatsApp chatbot in these cities
The new feature will allow users to utilize a WhatsApp chatbot to book, purchase, cancel, or top up their transit tickets. In addition to these capabilities, users will also have access to other information such as train schedules, route maps, fare breakdowns, and more through WhatsApp chatbot.
WhatsApp Business, which is owned by Meta, has partnered with metro rail service providers in various Indian cities to introduce transit solutions on the messaging platform. This new feature will allow users to utilize a WhatsApp chatbot to book, purchase, cancel, or top up their transit tickets. In addition to these capabilities, users will also have access to other information such as train schedules, route maps, fare breakdowns, and more.
