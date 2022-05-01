Micromax entry segment phone IN 2c goes on sale today. Available here

Micromax entry segment phone IN 2c goes on sale today. Available here1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
- IN 2c comes with a Type-C charger for a 5,000mAh battery
Micromax newly launched smartphone, IN 2c, will go on sale today. The IN 2c is powered by Unisoc T610 octa-core processor with 1.8 GHz speed. It has a 6.52 inch HD+ drop-notch display with a 1600x720 resolution. It comes with an 8MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone has 3 in 1 slot (2 SIM card slots and 1 dedicated SD card slot).
The smartphone is available in two colours; Brown and Silver with 3GB + 32GB in-built storage that is expandable upto 250GB. The smartphone is priced at ₹8,499 and will be launched at an introductory price of ₹7,499 and will go on sale on Flipkart starting today. It will also retail on the company’s website.
IN 2c comes with a 10W Type-C charger in-the-box for a 5,000mAh battery.
Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “In today’s digitally fast-paced world, smartphones have become an inseparable and essential product in our lives. Today’s consumers are looking for an affordable yet extremely powerful “no-hang" smartphone. The new set of digital experience/applications available through the google ecosystem have seamlessly entered the digital lifestyle of the Indian consumer and indeed the consumer is looking forward to a smartphone which can effortlessly handle the said usage. The launch of IN 2c is our reflection on these prevailing trends to ensure a seamless fusion of exemplary design & extremely powerful performance that collectively creates a wholesome experience for our consumers without burning a hole in their pockets."