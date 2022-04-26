Micromax IN 2c launched with Unisoc processor. Price and other details

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “In today’s digitally fast-paced world, smartphones have become an inseparable and essential product in our lives. Today’s consumers are looking for an affordable yet extremely powerful “no-hang" smartphone. The new set of digital experience/applications available through the google ecosystem have seamlessly entered the digital lifestyle of the Indian consumer and indeed the consumer is looking forward to a smartphone which can effortlessly handle the said usage. The launch of IN 2c is our reflection on these prevailing trends to ensure a seamless fusion of exemplary design & extremely powerful performance that collectively creates a wholesome experience for our consumers without burning a hole in their pockets."