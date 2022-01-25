Micromax has today launched the IN Note 2 based on pure Android OS experience along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Coupled with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, it has a 6.43 inch FHD+ AMOLED 60Hz display with side fingerprint sensor.

IN Note 2 is equipped quad camera setup having 48MP main lens along with a 2MP+2MP+ 5MP sensors and a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies. It comes with a 30W fast charger and 5,000mAh battery.

The IN Note 2 will be available in 4+64GB in two shades, Black and Brown. The smartphone will go on sale from January 30 onwards on Flipkart and on company’s website at ₹13,490.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax India said, “Consumers today are aspiring to own a stylish smartphone without compromising on the performance. With the IN note 2, we have struck the right chord where style meets performance. Apart from the stunning looks and best in class processor, the smartphone is equipped with an amazing camera for the young content creators, pure stock android OS experience and a brilliant AMOLED display to help consume the best of entertainment content on the go."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.