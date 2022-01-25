Micromax launches In Note 2 with 48MP lens, pure OS . Know its price, features

Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax India said, “Consumers today are aspiring to own a stylish smartphone without compromising on the performance. With the IN note 2, we have struck the right chord where style meets performance. Apart from the stunning looks and best in class processor, the smartphone is equipped with an amazing camera for the young content creators, pure stock android OS experience and a brilliant AMOLED display to help consume the best of entertainment content on the go."