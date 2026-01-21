Microsoft 365 down: Several users report outages with Outlook and Teams

Microsoft 365 suffered an outage on Wednesday. Several people shared that Teams and Outlook were also not working for them. Thousands of users reported service disruptions, Downdetector.com showed.

Downdetector, which monitors outages using reports from various sources, showed that over 4,000 users flagged problems with the platform.

Microsoft 365 was down in Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Tampa, Washington, according to Downdetector.

Microsoft outage: What did the company say? Microsoft stated that their investigation suggests a potential issue with a third-party network could be impacting access to some Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook for certain users.

Advertisement

“We've received reports and are investigating an issue affecting Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook. Further information can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under MO1220495,” Microsoft said on X.

It added, “Our investigation indicates a possible third-party networking issue may be affecting access to Microsoft 365 services, including Teams and Outlook for some users. Further information can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under MO1220495.”

Advertisement

Previous outage Microsoft, on October 29 last year, stated that it resolved an outage of its Azure cloud platform, which had affected the company’s suite of productivity software and numerous industries around the world.

"While error rates and latency are back to pre-incident levels, a small number of customers may still be seeing issues, and we are still working to mitigate this long tail," Microsoft Azure said, noting that the incident lasted for more than 8 hours.

Microsoft 365 had initially reported that its services were affected by a downstream impact from the Azure outage, before later confirming that the disruption caused by the Azure configuration change had been resolved.

Also Read | Microsoft signs record deal to buy soil carbon credit in push for green goal

Starting around 12 pm ET on Wednesday, Azure said its customers and Microsoft services using Azure Front Door, a global cloud-based content and application delivery network, experienced issues that led to timeouts and errors.

Advertisement

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages using user reports, the number of users reporting problems with Azure fell to 230 by 6:49 pm ET, down from a peak of over 18,000 earlier in the day.

For Microsoft 365, the number of users affected had decreased to 77 by 10:44 pm ET, from nearly 20,000 at the height of the outage, Downdetector’s site showed. These figures are based on user-submitted reports, so the actual number of impacted users may differ.