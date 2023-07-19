Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Extend $75 Billion Merger Deadline
Summary
- The extension, until mid-October, gives the companies more time to gain regulatory approval in the U.K.
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said they have agreed to extend the deadline for their $75 billion merger until mid-October, a step that will allow them to continue with efforts to gain regulatory approval in the U.K.
