Microsoft will cut some 3,200 jobs from its Xbox videogames division as it restructures the struggling business.
Microsoft Begins More Than 3,000 Layoffs in Xbox Division
SummaryThe videogame unit’s revenue has fallen and its Netflix-like subscription service is far below expectations.
Microsoft will cut some 3,200 jobs from its Xbox videogames division as it restructures the struggling business.
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