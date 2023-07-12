Microsoft Can Close Its $75 Billion Buy of Activision Blizzard, Judge Rules
Summary
- The companies can complete the deal before an FTC hearing that is scheduled for August
Microsoft can close its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, delivering a major setback to the Biden administration’s attempt to rein in big mergers.
