Microsoft expands Copilot with autonomous AI agents to enhance business processes
Microsoft has announced a significant expansion to its AI-driven Copilot platform, introducing new autonomous agent capabilities designed to transform business processes. The update was shared by CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella on X, detailing how Copilot Studio and Dynamics 365 will offer businesses the tools to build and manage AI agents, with the aim of improving efficiency across multiple sectors.