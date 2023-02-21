Microsoft gets an early taste of search’s dark side

It has thus become Microsoft’s turn to play defense. In a blog posting Wednesday, the company said the feedback thus far has actually been valuable for a product “at this nascent stage of development." It also admitted to shortcomings for search answers that need “very timely data," such as live sports scores. And—pertinent to some of the more bizarre examples described above—the company noted that chat sessions of 15 or more questions can prompt the new Bing “to give responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone." In a subsequent post on Friday, Microsoft said it is now limiting chats to five questions per session.