Microsoft global outage: CrowdStrike CEO addresses disruption, says, ‘Fix already deployed, it’s not a cyberattack.'
CrowdStrike's CEO, George Kurtz, has addressed the global disruptions caused by a Falcon sensor update, affecting PCs and impacting operations worldwide. He assured that the issue, limited to Windows hosts, is resolved with a fix deployed.
CrowdStrike's President and CEO, George Kurtz, has addressed the widespread disruptions caused by a recent update to the company's Falcon sensor. This update has left numerous PCs stuck at the recovery screen, significantly impacting operations at airports, companies, banks, and government offices worldwide.