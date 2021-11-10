Microsoft has launched its two critical offerings aimed at students and budget friendly buyers. The Windows SE and the Surface SE laptop targets educational purposes with clutter-free OS and come without unnecessary apps though it supports all the Microsoft features. The Surface SE laptop is launched at $249 in the US market and will compete with Asus, HP, Dell and Lenovo’s entry segment Chromebooks. This new OS and affordable laptop will come to India early next year.

Surface SE

The Surface SE is the lite version of its Surface Go laptop which aims for students and teachers. This new laptop features Windows SE as the newly introduced OS and comes with keypad and trackpad. The Surface SE is made of polycarbonate material and the spare parts will be made easily available by the Microsoft.

The Surface Laptop SE comes with an 11.6-inch display with 1366x768 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Intel Celeron N412 and comes with an option of 4GB RAM or 8GB RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of storage. Connectivity on the Surface Laptop SE includes one USB-A port, one USB-C port, a DC connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also comes with a 1-megapixel camera at the front for video calls. It is only available in US, UK, Canada and Japan.

Windows 11 SE

Like the liter Surface SE, the new OS too targets the educational institutions and the students. The trend online class has forced them to learn the new ways of interaction and this OS aims to provide a clean experience to them. The Windows 11 SE also supports third party apps. These laptops can be easily used for Chrome and its extensions.

The design and layout of the new OS has been kept minimal and without unwarranted apps. Microsoft apps such as Office, Teams, OneNote, and other educational apps are pre-installed.

