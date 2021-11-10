Microsoft launches Surface SE and Windows 11 SE for educational purposes

The Surface Laptop SE comes with an 11.6-inch display with 1366x768 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Intel Celeron N412 and comes with an option of 4GB RAM or 8GB RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of storage. Connectivity on the Surface Laptop SE includes one USB-A port, one USB-C port, a DC connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also comes with a 1-megapixel camera at the front for video calls. It is only available in US, UK, Canada and Japan.