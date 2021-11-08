Microsoft is expected to extend its Surface laptop rage in an event planned for November 9. The work from home and online classes has forced companies to think out of the box and this laptop will be targeting students and entry segment buyers. Microsoft had already launched Surface Go laptop this year. The rumoured laptop, Surface SE, will be on the similar lines with a smaller form factor. The US-based company will be competing with HP Chromebooks and Lenovo’s and Asus’s entry segment laptops.

The rather affordable laptop is codenamed 'Tenjin' and is expected to feature an 11.6-inch display, with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, and 8GB of RAM. It will also contain an Intel Celeron N4120. Other specs include a full-sized keyboard and trackpad, a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a barrel-style charging port.

The planned laptop should have more or less similar features to Surface Go but it is expected to be priced below $400 category. In India, it would cost around ₹30,000 or less than that. If the company is trying to compete with other brands with affordable offerings than the SE would see a cheaper price tag for the Indian buyers.

It is also believed that Microsoft will use Windows 11 SE for these devices like the Surface Laptop SE or if PC brands, such as HP, Dell, and Asus, will have their own versions, just like they have Chromebooks.

Windows 11 SE, it sounds like, could be similar to the S versions of Windows 10. Microsoft previously launched a Surface Go laptop running Windows 10 S Mode. It, too, was aimed at students and had a starting price tag of $399 (approx. Rs. 30,000).

