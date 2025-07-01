Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 25h2 preview build with smaller size and smoother updates

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 25H2 update for insiders, offering faster installations, reduced package size, and a refreshed support cycle, ahead of its public launch in 2025.

Iqbal
Updated1 Jul 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Windows 11 25h2 beta arrives with improved update process
Windows 11 25h2 beta arrives with improved update process

Microsoft has made the first release of Windows 11’s 25H2 update available to Insider users. While many new features may arrive later, this preview focuses on streamlining how updates are delivered and supported across different editions.

This build signals a reset in Microsoft's lifecycle approach. Enterprise and Education editions will now receive three years of support. Pro and related editions will continue with two years of updates. This renewal ensures all users remain secure and up to date with current improvements.

The update installer is now much lighter than previous versions. With a 40 percent reduction in package size, downloads are faster and require fewer data resources. For those on slower sites or tight data plans this is a significant benefit.

Behind this change is a clever update strategy called feature updates via servicing. Instead of major reinstallation, Microsoft is switching to enablement packages. These allow computers to update with just a single reboot, similar to normal monthly updates, reducing disruption and downtime.

Interestingly, version 25H2 is built from the same source code as 24H2, reinforcing compatibility and reducing compatibility issues. It feels more like an upgrade than a completely new system.

Getting started with 25H2

To begin testing, users must join the Windows Insider Programme and switch to the Dev Channel. Then navigate to Settings, tap on Windows Update and enable preview features. The 25H2 update will download and install, ready for users to explore.

Although the full public release is slated for the second half of 2025, insiders can begin testing and preparing now. For those who prefer waiting, the public rollout of version 24H2 will begin on October 1, with 25H2 following later in the year.

The roll-out of 25H2 demonstrates Microsoft’s steady focus on performance, simplicity, and extended support. Reducing installation size, simplifying update processes, and offering a refreshed support schedule all indicate that this 2025 update is shaping up to be one of the most practical yet.

