Microsoft has today announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Go 3 with Windows 11 that will commence on Amazon. Starting at ₹57,999, Surface Go 3 is 544 grams in weight and comes with 1080p cameras, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5 inch touch display. Prices of Surface for Business units start from ₹42,999. The portable Surface Go 3 targets work from home and online class culture. Surface Go 3 is a portable Surface 2-in-1 for workforces on the go. With in-built Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is 60 per cent faster with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, claims Microsoft.

This product brings optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and is optimized for tablet-to-laptop versatility with digital Pen and touch. The commercial variants of Surface Go 3 can be deployed straight to employees with Windows Autopilot for a zero-touch experience.

It offers good typing speed, built of premium materials with correctly placed cameras, and a 3:2 aspect ratio for scaled documents. These new devices get full of Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge, and more, said Microsoft.

“We are pleased to bring the new Surface Go 3 to India, expanding our Surface portfolio for Windows 11. Throughout our history as Surface, we have seen that the most meaningful experiences come from innovation at the intersection of hardware and software. This idea was the catalyst for Surface—to build hardware that would not only be a stage for Windows but push the platform and the ecosystem forward. We hope that this new product will help more and more people to collaborate and create anytime and anywhere," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

The device will be generally available on Amazon from November 23. Commercial SKUs will be available in the country starting December through authorized resellers.

