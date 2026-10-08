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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra pre-orders open: Price, specs, 128GB RAM and sale date

Microsoft has unveiled the 15-inch Surface Laptop Ultra with Nvidia’s RTX Spark platform, up to 128GB unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of AI performance. Priced from $2,599, the laptop targets developers, creators and professionals running demanding AI workloads locally.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated8 Oct 2026, 11:39 AM IST
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Microsoft has opened pre-orders for the Surface Laptop Ultra.
Microsoft has opened pre-orders for the Surface Laptop Ultra.(Microsoft)
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Microsoft has announced pre-orders for the new 15-inch Surface laptop with Nvidia's RTX Spark platform. The company unveiled the device at its Windows and Surface event in San Francisco on October 7 2026, as a high-performance device for AI workloads that developers, creators, and users can run locally.

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The Surface Laptop Ultra costs $2,599 (approx. 2.3 lakh) and will be available for sale from October 16. Microsoft claims that the laptop's unified memory can be expanded to 128GB and used to run large AI models without relying on cloud services. The company also unveiled the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box for developers.

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Surface Laptop Ultra price and specifications

The Surface Laptop Ultra uses Nvidia's RTX Spark Superchip, which consists of the Blackwell RTX GPU and up to 6,144 GPU cores, plus Nvidia's Grace CPU with up to 20 cores and up to 128GB of unified memory, according to Microsoft.

The entry model costs $2,599 and includes an 18-core CPU, a 5,120-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 32GB RAM and 1TB storage option is available for $3,299.

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The higher-end 20-core CPU configuration starts at $3,599 with 32 GB RAM. Prices rise to $3,999 for 48GB, $4,299 for 64GB and $5,899 for 128GB RAM. CNET reported on October 7 that the 128GB version was already listed as out of stock.

Also Read | Apple Mac Studio M5 Ultra turns desktop into high-powered AI workstation

Built for local AI and demanding workloads

Microsoft claims the laptop can deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and run AI models with more than 120 billion parameters locally. The company will focus on developers, creators and professionals who want more computing power but don't want to push all workloads to the cloud.

The 15-inch PixelSense Ultra display is said to be the brightest Microsoft has ever made for a laptop, and the laptop will also feature a 30% bigger haptic touchpad. It's less than 18 mm thick and weighs less than 4.5 lbs.

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Magnetic USB-C charging and more ports

There are some interesting hardware changes as well, with Magnetic Connect, a magnetic charging interface for USB-C devices, being one of the highlights. The charging port can still be used for data and video.

There are also two extra USB-C connectors, HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers and 3.5mm headphone jacks. Microsoft claims it can connect up to three external 4K screens.

Also Read | Apple Mac mini with M5 or M6 chip may debut before iPhone 18 Pro event

Microsoft expands local AI push

Local AI was a big theme of the event. Microsoft has revealed the availability of MAI Code 1.1 flash, DeepSeek V4 flash and Nvidia Nemotron models on Windows for local use.

Microsoft also announced that its AI agent, Meta Muse, will be made into a standalone Windows application. The company emphasised Microsoft Execution Containers, intended to isolate AI agents while enabling them to carry out tasks.

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Surface RTX Spark Dev Box also launched

In addition to the laptop, Microsoft announced it will open pre-orders for the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, targeted at AI engineers and developers. It begins at $5,999 and supports up to 128GB and up to 1 petalops of AI performance.

In addition, Microsoft is providing up to $1,000 in cash back to customers who trade in an eligible MacBook Pro, an effort to attract professional users to the new Surface Laptop Ultra.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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