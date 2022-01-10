Microsoft to allow Teams users to hide themselves. Know how and why

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Microsoft will now allow its Teams users to hide themselves in the video meeting calls. After people complained about that the option was not available which somewhat irritated them, the US-based technology giant will allow you to hide yourself in team meetings. It is now introducing 'Hide your own Video' in the Teams platform to avoid the eyeballs. As the work from home trend grows world over with the rise in omicron variant of covid-19, this could be useful to hide the cluttered environment.

This hide feature will be rolled out later this month, said Microsoft after users raised the issue. The company said that the users won't have to see themselves on the screen with this rollout if they opt for it.

Users have been feeling relaxed after Microsoft assured them to fix the raised issue. Microsoft Teams users want the company to integrate it fast.

