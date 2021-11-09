Microsoft will stop updating the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices staring January 1. The updates will also stop syncing your file s to the cloud after March 1. Microsoft announced this move in a community post. The US-based company said that it will be focusing on new technologies and operating systems for the security purposes. If you are unable to do so, you can backup and upload it via web page on the OneDrive.

OneDrive has been one of the most used and cheap cloud storage available in the market.

“In order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, beginning January 1, 2022, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices," wrote Ankita Kirti, Microsoft community manager.

Personal OneDrive desktop applications running on these operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022. After March 1st, 2022, your personal files will no longer sync and should be uploaded/accessed directly on OneDrive for web.

“If you are currently using one of these operating systems, we recommend upgrading your operating system to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption. For machines that do not meet system requirements for Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system upgrade, you can back up and protect your files by manually uploading them to OneDrive on the web, and continue to access, edit, and share your files on all your devices," said Microsoft.

If you are using the OneDrive desktop application for business, starting January 1, 2022, support for this application will be aligned with the Windows support lifecycle.

Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until January 10, 2023. Windows 8 reached end of support on January 12, 2016.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.