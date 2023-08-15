Microsoft initiated testing of a fresh default theme for its array of Office applications in July. The technology behemoth has declared that this theme is set to become the standard for all Microsoft 365 subscribers starting from September. As per the company's communication, this revitalized default Office theme encompasses the novel Aptos font, a fresh color palette, updated styles, and revised default line weights, reported Gadgets Now.

Aptos is scheduled to become the default font for applications such as Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Excel. In September, Aptos will take the place of Calibri, which has been the default choice for over 15 years.

Reportedly, the alteration in font will also come with modifications to the default document style and color palette. Microsoft will additionally eliminate the color yellow from the palette and substitute it with a dark green shade.

The report from publication points that a dark teal shade will take the place of one of the lighter blues in the color palette. The company asserts that this adjustment will provide enhanced contrasts among the shapes and lines within Office documents.

As per the report, Jess Kwok, a product manager for Microsoft 365 applications, further clarified that the default style within Word and Outlook is undergoing a rejuvenation to ensure readability, a more professional appearance, and improved navigational ease.

Microsoft is in the process of testing fresh meeting IDs and passcodes for its video-conferencing platform, Teams, as per the report. These security attributes will be accessible for Teams Rooms on Windows, enabling IT administrators to set up meeting IDs and passcodes for Teams.

Users will need these IDs and passcodes to participate in meetings on Teams Rooms on Windows, says the report. This will guarantee elevated levels of security and confidentiality and will be accessible to Teams Rooms Pro users. The release of this feature is slated for December 2024.