Microsoft to launch refreshed default theme for Office Suite: Report2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Microsoft is testing a new default theme for Office apps, including a new font, color palette, and styles. The changes will be implemented for Microsoft 365 subscribers in September.
Microsoft initiated testing of a fresh default theme for its array of Office applications in July. The technology behemoth has declared that this theme is set to become the standard for all Microsoft 365 subscribers starting from September. As per the company's communication, this revitalized default Office theme encompasses the novel Aptos font, a fresh color palette, updated styles, and revised default line weights, reported Gadgets Now.